Less than two months ago, a six-foot-seven, 275-pound offensive lineman decided to compile a highlight tape and post it to hudl.com. Today, Aidan Finney holds three division one scholarship offers, including one from the Oregon State Beavers.

A two-sport athlete, Finney always assumed that he could possibly play baseball at the next level, but when the Beavers called Finney to offer him his very first scholarship, it changed his life forever.

“I put some film out in January but it was only around one minute, and then i finished it in March,” Finney told BeaversEdge. “I had no idea (that any of this would happen). I never had any contact with any coaches or anyone prior to that and I have never been to any football camps. I have been a baseball guy my whole life, but I put on some size and strength and the rest just kind of happened.”

With surprise offers from Oregon State, Nevada, Fresno State and more potentially on the way, Finney’s head has been spinning a little bit.

“It is crazy,” said Finney. “It is all new to me, and it is very exciting. I just want to find where I fit and where I think I can grow as a student and player.”

Finney has been taking frequent trips to Corvallis to see if Oregon State could potentially be that place. He took an unofficial visit the day before receiving his offer back in March, and has returned twice since then for the spring game and junior day.

“It was a good time,” Finney said. “I liked it a lot. It was a fun game, I got to hang out with coaches for a while afterwards, eat with them, and talk with everyone.”

Since receiving his offer, the communication between Finney and the Oregon State staff has remained consistent, and the offensive tackle is hearing more from the Beavers than anyone else.

“I talk to the coaches at least once a week, if not more,” Finney told BeaversEdge. “Usually it is coach Wozniak, and he really likes the way I play and thinks I would be a great fit. I always love getting positive feedback from them. I am just excited to see where this all goes with them and whoever else in the future.”

The message from the staff is clear: they want to take the program to a new level, and they want Finney to come with them.

“Everyone cares about moving the program forward,” said Finney. “The last couple years they haven’t had a great record, but I think the coaches have a great plan as to where they want to go and how they want to get there. That is what impresses me the most.”

Finney would like to have a clear mind for his senior season, meaning a commitment would happen prior to his first game. In an effort to find which school could potentially get that commitment, Finney could have a busy summer ahead.

“I am going to Nevada this weekend for their spring game,” said Finney. “My coaches have been trying to help me schedule some other possible visits, but it is just a couple schools right now. I am leaning towards doing it (committing) maybe near the end of summer.”