Gig Harbor (WA) offensive tackle Samuel Peacock has decommitted from Oregon State and flipped to his hometown school, the University of Washington.

Peacock is a 5.4 two-star recruit according to Rivals.

Oregon State's 2020 class now features 14 players and is ranked 60th in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings.

In a class that needs offensive lineman, Oregon State's 2020 group is down to just one in Cooper Darling following Peacock's announcement. New offers may go out, but the Beavers have many targets remaining.

Follow along at BeaversEdge.com for all the latest on Oregon State's 2020 recruiting class and more.