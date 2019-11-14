2020 OL Samuel Peacock flips from Oregon State to Washington
Gig Harbor (WA) offensive tackle Samuel Peacock has decommitted from Oregon State and flipped to his hometown school, the University of Washington.
Peacock made his announcement on twitter.
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: The Dam Board
Not a subscriber? Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.
I am staying home. Go Dawgs🐺 pic.twitter.com/MUVUISKGlg— Samuel Peacock (@shamuelp_) November 15, 2019
Peacock is a 5.4 two-star recruit according to Rivals.
Oregon State's 2020 class now features 14 players and is ranked 60th in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings.
In a class that needs offensive lineman, Oregon State's 2020 group is down to just one in Cooper Darling following Peacock's announcement. New offers may go out, but the Beavers have many targets remaining.
Follow along at BeaversEdge.com for all the latest on Oregon State's 2020 recruiting class and more.