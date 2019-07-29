2020 OL highlights weekend visitors at Oregon State
In the first weekend after the ending of the recruiting dead period, Oregon State was quick to get one of the top targets on their recruiting board back to Corvallis.
2020 offensive lineman Samuel Peacock unofficially visited Oregon State this past weekend along with multiple different players in the class of 2021 and 2022.
One of the players listed on the BeaversEdge top remaining offensive line targets, Peacock is believed to be a top target for offensive line coach Jim Michalczick.
Along with Peacock came a class of 2021 tight end, a class of 2022 tight end, and and also a class of 2022 pro-style quarterback.
Great time meeting with the coaching staff @BeaverFootball and seeing the great things taking place over in Corvallis! Thanks for the amazing time @MikeDoc40 @CoachWozniakTE @Coach_Smith @JakeCookus @BrianWatkins38 #gobeavs @StJohnsPrepFB pic.twitter.com/bOj6FB3TCl— Gus McGee (@gmcgee173) July 28, 2019
Oregon state was a vibe 🖤🧡 thank you!!!! pic.twitter.com/E4INbuWeUe— PAYTON. A🖤 † (@therealpayton7) July 28, 2019
Huge thanks to @dyray22 and the rest of the OSU staff for a great visit today. #GoBeavs 🧡🖤@CoachWozniakTE @BrandonHuffman @HeirFootball @RegJones20 @TBirdFootball pic.twitter.com/HXolet15vq— Austin Terry (@AustinTerry_12) July 28, 2019