After picking up two big 2020 commitments last weekend from QB Ben Gulbranson and WR Zeriah Beason, the Beavers are adding a big man for the trenches in Gilbert, Arizona offensive guard Cooper Darling.

Darling has been recruited by Oregon State for a few months, and added what he described as his dream offer from the Beavers at the beginning of May. It didn't take a very long time for him to know that Corvallis was where he wanted to be.

READ: 2020 OL Cooper Darling calls Oregon State a "dream offer"