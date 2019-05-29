2020 OL Cooper Darling commits to Oregon State
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
After picking up two big 2020 commitments last weekend from QB Ben Gulbranson and WR Zeriah Beason, the Beavers are adding a big man for the trenches in Gilbert, Arizona offensive guard Cooper Darling.
Darling has been recruited by Oregon State for a few months, and added what he described as his dream offer from the Beavers at the beginning of May. It didn't take a very long time for him to know that Corvallis was where he wanted to be.
READ: 2020 OL Cooper Darling calls Oregon State a "dream offer"
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news