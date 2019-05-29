News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 20:15:04 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 OL Cooper Darling commits to Oregon State

Fxauoerrd6jvqxuchajt
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge.com
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

After picking up two big 2020 commitments last weekend from QB Ben Gulbranson and WR Zeriah Beason, the Beavers are adding a big man for the trenches in Gilbert, Arizona offensive guard Cooper Darling.

Darling has been recruited by Oregon State for a few months, and added what he described as his dream offer from the Beavers at the beginning of May. It didn't take a very long time for him to know that Corvallis was where he wanted to be.

READ: 2020 OL Cooper Darling calls Oregon State a "dream offer"

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}