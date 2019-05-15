2020 LB Malik Reed receives desired Oregon State offer
Oregon State has had some success recruiting in the state of Arizona, and their latest target is 2020 linebacker Malik Reed. The Beavers are the latest offer for Reed, who has seen a lot of new int...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news