Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

If you were to ask Oregon State football fans which uncommitted recruit they want to land most in the class of 2020, you would almost certainly hear the same answer every time - Latrell Bankston. The talented JUCO prospect has been on the top of the list not only for fans but also for Oregon State coaches since they offered him back in May, and his stock has only continued to rise since this season began.

28 tackles, 10 sacks, and 12.5 tackles for loss in four games has helped Bankston garner national attention, and it is apparent that he is becoming a top target for multiple schools.

Oregon State, Iowa State, and Kansas State are a few of the schools pushing the hardest for Bankston’s services, and he is now speaking with some schools closer to his hometown (Woodstock, Georgia) such as Auburn and Florida.