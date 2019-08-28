News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 19:48:11 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 defensive end Sawyer Goram-Welch talks recruitment, Oregon State, more

Ovioukhkzns2sg0789kl
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com for $75, get a FREE $75 Adidas gift cardAhead of the 2019 season kicking off, Oregon State has sent out some fresh offers to 2020 prospects. O...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}