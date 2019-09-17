News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 06:57:57 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DB Tyson McWilliams could see a future visit to Oregon State

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

Oregon State currently has 12 commitments in the class of 2020, but none of which are from a defensive back. They are looking to change that, however, with a couple new offers going out to both high school and junior college level players. One player to receive an offer was San Diego, California cornerback Tyson McWilliams, who is hearing from a long list of schools.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}