2020 DB Tyson McWilliams could see a future visit to Oregon State
Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.
Oregon State currently has 12 commitments in the class of 2020, but none of which are from a defensive back. They are looking to change that, however, with a couple new offers going out to both high school and junior college level players. One player to receive an offer was San Diego, California cornerback Tyson McWilliams, who is hearing from a long list of schools.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news