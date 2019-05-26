News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-26 07:42:43 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DB Rodney Robinson eyeing a visit to Oregon State

Jpaigrpmigex1ksv0uza
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge.com
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

After picking up some weapons for the offense, Oregon State coaches will be looking to add some defensive talent to the 2020 class. In doing so, the Beavers did what they do best, and were one of t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}