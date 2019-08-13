News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 15:48:55 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DB Nick Session surprised and thankful for Oregon State offer

Kpmv1cjghnxokc2g6hhf
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

On Sunday, Oregon State extended an offer to 2020 DB Nick Session. Originally from Southern California, Session moved to Utah prior to beginning high school at East High, where his recruitment woul...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}