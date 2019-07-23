2020 C Bradley Ezewiro talks Oregon State offer, relationships
Torrance (CA) Center Bradley Ezewiro had plans to release his top schools in the near future, but a couple new schools jumping in the mix could slightly push that date back. It was 7:00 pm when Eze...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news